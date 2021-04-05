IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

It was a busy weekend for the region, with Gladstone Harbour Festival, Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and Easter races all happening at once.

Did we spot you out and about this weekend?

Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

Hundreds turned out to celebrate day one of the Gladstone Harbour Festival for 2021.

All of the usual attractions were popular yet again, with dozens of kids trying their luck in side show alley.

Jack Beauchamp and Ty Dickinson.

Gladstone Easter Races

Dozens of Gladstone punters braved the windy, rainy conditions to enjoy the Gladstone Turf Club's Easter races at Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Courtenay Stewardson, Shianne Sprecher and Kirsty McDermott.

Gladstone Harbour Festival Day Three

Overcast conditions on Easter Sunday could not prevent the Gladstone region from turning up in their droves to enjoy the last day of the Harbour Festival.

