Courtenay Stewardson, Shianne Sprecher and Kirsty McDermott.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

Eilish Massie
by
5th Apr 2021 7:01 AM

It was a busy weekend for the region, with Gladstone Harbour Festival, Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and Easter races all happening at once. 

Did we spot you out and about this weekend? 

Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One 

Hundreds turned out to celebrate day one of the Gladstone Harbour Festival for 2021.

All of the usual attractions were popular yet again, with dozens of kids trying their luck in side show alley.

Jack Beauchamp and Ty Dickinson.

 

Click here to see the gallery. 

Gladstone Easter Races 

Dozens of Gladstone punters braved the windy, rainy conditions to enjoy the Gladstone Turf Club's Easter races at Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Courtenay Stewardson, Shianne Sprecher and Kirsty McDermott.

 

Click here to see the gallery. 

Gladstone Harbour Festival Day Three 

Overcast conditions on Easter Sunday could not prevent the Gladstone region from turning up in their droves to enjoy the last day of the Harbour Festival.

Click here to see the gallery. 

Nova Shields, 3 reels in her catch in sideshow alley at the 2021 Gladstone Harbour Festival.
