Esme Desertiaux, 14, Maddie Whitaker, 10, and Ella Whitaker, 11 at the Gladstone Ms Swimathon March 7 2020
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
10th Mar 2020 12:00 PM

IT was a busy weekend for residents around the region. 

Hundreds of Holden enthusiasts gathered at Andersons Auto City on Saturday to send off the iconic Australian car brand. 

Old utes mixed with the new as people shared stories about their prized possessions.

Anderson's Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson, Shayne Mossman and event organiser Greg Hughes said the Farewell Holden event had a great turnout
Meanwhile more than 50 people dressed up in their wackiest swimming garments for Gladstone's first ever MS swimathon on Saturday.

Held at the John Dahl Pool, the 12-hour relay event raised funds for people living with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

 

 

Esme Desertiaux, 14, Maddie Whitaker, 10, and Ella Whitaker, 11 at the Gladstone Ms Swimathon March 7 2020
Gladstone Observer

