IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Esme Desertiaux, 14, Maddie Whitaker, 10, and Ella Whitaker, 11 at the Gladstone Ms Swimathon March 7 2020

IT was a busy weekend for residents around the region.

Hundreds of Holden enthusiasts gathered at Andersons Auto City on Saturday to send off the iconic Australian car brand.

Old utes mixed with the new as people shared stories about their prized possessions.

Anderson's Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson, Shayne Mossman and event organiser Greg Hughes said the Farewell Holden event had a great turnout

Meanwhile more than 50 people dressed up in their wackiest swimming garments for Gladstone's first ever MS swimathon on Saturday.

Held at the John Dahl Pool, the 12-hour relay event raised funds for people living with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

