Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
2nd Mar 2020 2:00 PM

DOZENS celebrated the last day of summer in style by bringing their favourite inflatables for Raft Up Party No. 5 on Saturday.

Inflatable boats were filled with ice and topped up with drinks to ensure everyone stayed hydrated at they drifted up the Boyne River. 

Tylah Voledmans, Chynae Rice, Cori Castle and Xavier Nuzm get ready for Raft Up Party No.5 at Boyne Island, February 29, 2020
Tylah Voledmans, Chynae Rice, Cori Castle and Xavier Nuzm get ready for Raft Up Party No.5 at Boyne Island, February 29, 2020

SEE THE PHOTOS 

Gladstone Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into action for Ride4Lives.

Riders headed off on an epic trip to the Calliope Historical Village to raise awareness for suicide.

Lyle 'Bar' Barry, Gus Hicks and Ed Rogers get ready for Ride4Lives suicide awareness ride at Gladstone Marina February 29, 2020
Lyle 'Bar' Barry, Gus Hicks and Ed Rogers get ready for Ride4Lives suicide awareness ride at Gladstone Marina February 29, 2020

SEE THE PHOTOS

READ THE STORY

Racegoers braved the 30C heat for the Summer Sizzler races at Ferguson Park on Saturday. 

While some kept cool in tropical shirts, others opted for the more traditional race attire, donning suits and frocks.

 

Having a blast at the Summer Sizzler Race Day at Ferguson Park, February 29, 2020
Having a blast at the Summer Sizzler Race Day at Ferguson Park, February 29, 2020

SEE THE PHOTOS

in case you missed it photos from weekend
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Dive instructor helps free manta from fishing line

        premium_icon WATCH: Dive instructor helps free manta from fishing line

        News WHAT started out as a scheduled dive off LEI turned into a rescue mission for Andy Lomakin and an entangled manta ray.

        Hydrogen’s green tick: Why renewables are key for new industry

        premium_icon Hydrogen’s green tick: Why renewables are key for new...

        Technology Experts behind two hydrogen projects slated for Gladstone have provided insight...

        Moscow Ballet comes to town

        premium_icon Moscow Ballet comes to town

        News The 40-dancer strong company will perform a popular fairytale in this ‘must-see’...

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after car crash at Tannum Sands

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman in hospital after car crash at Tannum Sands

        News A WOMAN is in hospital after a three-car crash.