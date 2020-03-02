IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
DOZENS celebrated the last day of summer in style by bringing their favourite inflatables for Raft Up Party No. 5 on Saturday.
Inflatable boats were filled with ice and topped up with drinks to ensure everyone stayed hydrated at they drifted up the Boyne River.
Gladstone Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into action for Ride4Lives.
Riders headed off on an epic trip to the Calliope Historical Village to raise awareness for suicide.
Racegoers braved the 30C heat for the Summer Sizzler races at Ferguson Park on Saturday.
While some kept cool in tropical shirts, others opted for the more traditional race attire, donning suits and frocks.