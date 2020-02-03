IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
RESIDENTS were kept busy this weekend. From a festival to a bushfire benefit concert. Did we spot you?
Hundreds braved the hot afternoon sun on Saturday afternoon to attend Gladstone's first CQ Beer + Cider Festival at Albion Park.
Queensland craft brewers showcased their products and quenched everyone's thirst.
Meanwhile Millennium Esplanade was packed with people attending the Bushfire Benefit fundraising concert, organised by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association on Saturday.
Hundreds of people enjoyed live music from local acts to raise funds for the bushfire appeal.