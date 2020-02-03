Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sue Brown and Julie Que at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020
Sue Brown and Julie Que at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
3rd Feb 2020 11:04 AM

RESIDENTS were kept busy this weekend. From a festival to a bushfire benefit concert. Did we spot you?

Hundreds braved the hot afternoon sun on Saturday afternoon to attend Gladstone's first CQ Beer + Cider Festival at Albion Park. 

Queensland craft brewers showcased their products and quenched everyone's thirst.

 

Sue Brown and Julie Que at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020
Sue Brown and Julie Que at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020

See the photos 

Meanwhile Millennium Esplanade was packed with people attending the Bushfire Benefit fundraising concert, organised by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association on Saturday.

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music from local acts to raise funds for the bushfire appeal. 

Oscar, Lisa, Grace, Richie and Sienna Frost at the Bushfire Benefit Fundraising Concert at Millennium Esplanade February 1, 2020
Oscar, Lisa, Grace, Richie and Sienna Frost at the Bushfire Benefit Fundraising Concert at Millennium Esplanade February 1, 2020

See the photos 

cq beer and cider festival gladstone in case you missed it photos
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        'Very positive': Bookings filling up for Gladstone builders

        premium_icon 'Very positive': Bookings filling up for Gladstone builders

        News Gladstone builders are reporting increased confidence

        Annual memorial to honour much-loved skater

        premium_icon Annual memorial to honour much-loved skater

        News “The memorial day will give everyone an outlet..."

        Low interest loans for bushfire-affected businesses

        premium_icon Low interest loans for bushfire-affected businesses

        News Loans to help small businesses impacted by last year’s bushfires get back to what...