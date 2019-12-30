IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
GLADSTONE residents were out and about this weekend to enjoy the sunny weather. Our reporters were amongst all the action. Did we spot you?
On Saturday, many families went to East Shores to cool down. Picnics, BBQs and fun at the water park kept these residents busy.
As temperatures soared in the mid-20s, a lot of families went down to the Millennium Esplanade to enjoy the beach. Some families were a little larger than usual, with the addition of out-of-town relatives and friends who were visiting for the festive season.