IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
30th Dec 2019 11:10 AM

GLADSTONE residents were out and about this weekend to enjoy the sunny weather. Our reporters were amongst all the action. Did we spot you? 

On Saturday, many families went to East Shores to cool down. Picnics, BBQs and fun at the water park kept these residents busy. 

Simon and Lexi Clarke, 2, and Melissa Don at East Shores 28 December 2019
Simon and Lexi Clarke, 2, and Melissa Don at East Shores 28 December 2019

As temperatures soared in the mid-20s, a lot of families went down to the Millennium Esplanade to enjoy the beach. Some families were a little larger than usual, with the addition of out-of-town relatives and friends who were visiting for the festive season.

 

Dezarye Baker, Nathan Millard, Mowgley Reddy, 9, Mekal, 11, and simone Sowdle, Ava Henzel, 4, and Reis Breslin at Millennium Esplanade 28 December 2019
Dezarye Baker, Nathan Millard, Mowgley Reddy, 9, Mekal, 11, and simone Sowdle, Ava Henzel, 4, and Reis Breslin at Millennium Esplanade 28 December 2019

See the photos

dececember 28-29 in case you missed it
Gladstone Observer

