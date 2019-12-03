IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
GLADSTONE residents were kept entertained with several activities over the weekend.
On Saturday, Encompass Allied Health staff and clients got into the festive spirit. They enjoyed food, face painting and games which kept children entertained all day at Spinnaker Park.
Meanwhile across town, guests of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbour's Flourish event had residents enjoying smoke ceremonies, indigenous performances and an Around the World Fashion parade.
and sailors from the Port Curtis and Keppel Bay sailing clubs were brought together at the All Boats Regatta on Saturday.
Members socialised at the Gladstone Yacht Club as final preparations were made for the Central Queensland Club Series race.
On Sunday, residents enjoyed the start of the festive season at the fifth annual Christmas Street Party. The free community event featured markets and food stalls, carols, roving entertainment and children's activities.