IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

GLADSTONE residents were kept entertained with several activities over the weekend.

On Saturday, Encompass Allied Health staff and clients got into the festive spirit. They enjoyed food, face painting and games which kept children entertained all day at Spinnaker Park.

Jaxon, Eli, Jaylen and (back) Rhys, Katherine and Kristian at Encompass Allied Health's children's christmas party at Spinnaker Park 30 November 2019

Meanwhile across town, guests of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbour's Flourish event had residents enjoying smoke ceremonies, indigenous performances and an Around the World Fashion parade.

Pratibha and Saniya Kamble in traditional Indian dress at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours' Flourish 30 November 2019

and sailors from the Port Curtis and Keppel Bay sailing clubs were brought together at the All Boats Regatta on Saturday.

Members socialised at the Gladstone Yacht Club as final preparations were made for the Central Queensland Club Series race.

Barry Austin, Garth Breayley, Maria and Tieter Mohrholz ahead of the All Boats Regatta at Port Curtis Sailing Club 30 November 2019

On Sunday, residents enjoyed the start of the festive season at the fifth annual Christmas Street Party. The free community event featured markets and food stalls, carols, roving entertainment and children's activities.

Abbie Carey and Renee Jurgens enjoying the Christmas Street Party.

