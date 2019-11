SPECTATORS at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association watched eagerly as cars and motorbikes sped down the track on Saturday.

The action began at 1pm when engines revved and tyres screeched as drivers took on the quarter mile track at Benaraby Raceway.

Graham and Julie Buettel at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship at Benaraby 23 November 2019

See the photos

BOWLERS young and old gathered to celebrate Gladstone Bowls Club's 80th birthday on Sunday. Over a hearty barbecue lunch, people reminisced and shared fond memories.

Past and present members celebrate at Gladstone Bowls Club's 80th birthday celebrations 24 November 2019

See the photos