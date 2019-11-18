IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
SATURDAY was jam-packed with activities in the region. From Christmas pool parties to wholesome community spirit. Here are just some of the places we spotted you.
On Saturday, future Gladstone Rotarians participated in the first RotaKids conference. Students from Calliope, Gladstone West, Gladstone South and Clinton State School were presented to by 11 guest speakers before having a chance at some hands-on activities.
Mt Larcom Tourist Park did a time warp on Saturday with a car show including a Pin-Up Girl competition. Women and children put their best foot forward in the hopes of being named Miss Rockin' Retro.
And at the Gladstone Aquatic centre, more than 1200 parents and children showed up for the annual Rio Tinto Yarwin Family Christmas party day.