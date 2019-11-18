IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

SATURDAY was jam-packed with activities in the region. From Christmas pool parties to wholesome community spirit. Here are just some of the places we spotted you.



On Saturday, future Gladstone Rotarians participated in the first RotaKids conference. Students from Calliope, Gladstone West, Gladstone South and Clinton State School were presented to by 11 guest speakers before having a chance at some hands-on activities.

Sophie Burrows, Taiya wode Alexis Platten and Breanna Warren.

Mt Larcom Tourist Park did a time warp on Saturday with a car show including a Pin-Up Girl competition. Women and children put their best foot forward in the hopes of being named Miss Rockin' Retro.

Miss Sassy Shazza (Sharon Roberts), Maddy Jay (Maddy Adams), Scarlet Rose (Scarlet Adams) and Paige Cherry (Paige Klein) at the Mt Larcom Show and Shine and PinUp Girls of Queensland competition on November 16.

And at the Gladstone Aquatic centre, more than 1200 parents and children showed up for the annual Rio Tinto Yarwin Family Christmas party day.

Jack Hamilton, Emma Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton, Addison Bower, Russ Bower, Aston Bower and Krystel Bower at the Rio Tinto Family Christmas Party.

