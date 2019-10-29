Menu
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
29th Oct 2019 10:30 AM

IT WAS a busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region. From Hot Rods to Riverglow, there were a number of activities to keep people occupied and our photographers were in among the action. 

 

HUNDREDS packed out Ferguson Park for Gladstone's own Cox Plate races.

 

John Meilen, Carolyn Ludkin, Amanda Horkings, Kylie Smith at the Cox Plate race day at Ferguson Park.
Read the story

See the photos 

Families covered themselves in fluorescent paint and glow sticks for River Glow. 

Runners at RiverGlow at the Gladstone Marina on October 26.
See the photos

The Lake Awoonga Adventure Race attracted 114 competitors take part in the race, which incorporated trail bike riding, running, swimming and kayaking on Saturday. 

Action photos from the 2019 Lake Awoonga Adventure Race.
Read the story 

See the photos 

And Hot Rod's For The Homeless saw 250 revheads showing off their pride and joy for a good cause on Saturday. 
 

Thomas (4) and Sebastian (5) Reynolds at hot rods for the homeless at the Gladstone showgrounds on October 26.
See the photos 

 

