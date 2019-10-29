IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend
IT WAS a busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region. From Hot Rods to Riverglow, there were a number of activities to keep people occupied and our photographers were in among the action.
HUNDREDS packed out Ferguson Park for Gladstone's own Cox Plate races.
Families covered themselves in fluorescent paint and glow sticks for River Glow.
The Lake Awoonga Adventure Race attracted 114 competitors take part in the race, which incorporated trail bike riding, running, swimming and kayaking on Saturday.
And Hot Rod's For The Homeless saw 250 revheads showing off their pride and joy for a good cause on Saturday.