Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Riggall with grandson Grayson (LEFT) at the 2019 Benaraby State School Country Fair on Sunday, 4 August 2019.
Chris Riggall with grandson Grayson (LEFT) at the 2019 Benaraby State School Country Fair on Sunday, 4 August 2019. Matt Taylor GLA040819FAIR
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: News, photos from the weekend

liana walker
by
5th Aug 2019 12:00 PM

IT was a busy weekend for residents in Gladstone this weekend, from various markets to a high speed car chase, our reporters and photographers were in amongst the action. 

Gladstone police were kept busy when Central Queensland prisoner Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga was taken into custody after escaping police in Rockhampton a week earlier. 

An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.
An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police. Matt Taylor

 

Video of escapee crashing before arrest.

 

Meanwhile on Sunday hundreds of families turned out for the annual Benaraby State School Country Fair.

Levi Beale and Hunter Lan Van Rijn at the 2019 Benaraby State School Country Fair on Sunday, 4 August 2019.
Levi Beale and Hunter Lan Van Rijn at the 2019 Benaraby State School Country Fair on Sunday, 4 August 2019. Matt Taylor GLA040819FAIR

See the photos here.

 

The Pacific Explorer made it's third visit to Gladstone for the year which attracted hundreds of people out to the Feast on East markets. 

Indie Ibbotson, Maddison Young, Milaan Ibboston at the Feast on East markets on Sunday August 4 to celebrate arrival of the Pacific Explorer.
Indie Ibbotson, Maddison Young, Milaan Ibboston at the Feast on East markets on Sunday August 4 to celebrate arrival of the Pacific Explorer. Liana Walker

Did we spot you at the markets? 

New tourism boss oversees his first cruise visit

icymi weekend

Top Stories

    'Grass roots of racing': Kart club celebrates 40 years

    premium_icon 'Grass roots of racing': Kart club celebrates 40 years

    News The club celebrated turning 40 on July 27 - the date the committee had its first official meeting in 1979.

    IN COURT: 70 people set to face Gladstone court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 70 people set to face Gladstone court today

    News Each day a number of people appear in Gladstone court

    Another milestone for Gladstone Harbour

    premium_icon Another milestone for Gladstone Harbour

    News Find out what happened on this day 217 years ago.

    • 5th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Eisteddfod tribute to late grandmother

    premium_icon Eisteddfod tribute to late grandmother

    News Emily Newman is sure her grandmother would be proud.