IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

IT was a busy weekend for residents in Gladstone this weekend, from various Christmas activities to a hydrochloric acid spill, our reporters and photographers were in amongst the action.

Queensland Ambulance Services were kept busy when they attended Orica Yarwun to treat seven people who had been exposed to hydrochloric acid on Thursday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics took seven workers from Orica Yarwun to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after a hydrochloric acid leak.

On Friday night, there was barely a spare seat at the Gladstone Marina for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols. Families flooded to the GPC stage for the annual Christmas festivity, many excited to see guest performer Tania Kernaghan.

Hayley and Harry Kenny at the Mayor's Christmas Carols on December 6.

and on Saturday morning, Ulysses Club held their annual Toy Run. The fundraising event attracted more than 100 riders to hit the roads on their festively decorated bikes and trikes.

Bikes riding through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens as part of the Ulysses Club annual Toy Run on December 7.

More than 900 people filled the Gladstone Pool on Saturday for the annual QAL end of year family event. People had the chance to swim in the pool, eat free ice cream and enjoy the sausage sizzle put on by the Kareeba Scouts.

Kylie Seng, Abigail Brennan, James Brennan, Jett Harch (front) Josey Brennan, Jack Brennan and Lulu Harch at the QAL end of year family event at the Gladstone Pool on December 7.

