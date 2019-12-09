Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories you need to read

Eilish Massie
by
9th Dec 2019 12:00 PM

IT was a busy weekend for residents in Gladstone this weekend, from various Christmas activities to a hydrochloric acid spill, our reporters and photographers were in amongst the action. 

Queensland Ambulance Services were kept busy when they attended Orica Yarwun to treat seven people who had been exposed to hydrochloric acid on Thursday. 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics took seven workers from Orica Yarwun to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after a hydrochloric acid leak.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics took seven workers from Orica Yarwun to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after a hydrochloric acid leak.

Read the story 

On Friday night, there was barely a spare seat at the Gladstone Marina for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols. Families flooded to the GPC stage for the annual Christmas festivity, many excited to see guest performer Tania Kernaghan. 

Hayley and Harry Kenny at the Mayor's Christmas Carols on December 6.
Hayley and Harry Kenny at the Mayor's Christmas Carols on December 6.

See the photos 

and on Saturday morning, Ulysses Club held their annual Toy Run. The fundraising event attracted more than 100 riders to hit the roads on their festively decorated bikes and trikes. 

Bikes riding through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens as part of the Ulysses Club annual Toy Run on December 7.
Bikes riding through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens as part of the Ulysses Club annual Toy Run on December 7.

See the photos 

More than 900 people filled the Gladstone Pool on Saturday for the annual QAL end of year family event. People had the chance to swim in the pool, eat free ice cream and enjoy the sausage sizzle put on by the Kareeba Scouts. 

 

Kylie Seng, Abigail Brennan, James Brennan, Jett Harch (front) Josey Brennan, Jack Brennan and Lulu Harch at the QAL end of year family event at the Gladstone Pool on December 7.
Kylie Seng, Abigail Brennan, James Brennan, Jett Harch (front) Josey Brennan, Jack Brennan and Lulu Harch at the QAL end of year family event at the Gladstone Pool on December 7.

See the photos 

in case you missed it news photos
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Do you have a death wish?’ Motorbike rider fronts court

        premium_icon ‘Do you have a death wish?’ Motorbike rider fronts court

        News A MAGISTRATE asked a motorbike crash victim if he “had a death wish” when the 51-year-old rider fronted court on drug drive charges last week.

        50+ PHOTOS: Alarna’s Dance Academy concert

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Alarna’s Dance Academy concert

        News ALL ACCESS: Backstage and onstage action from the 2019 ADA concert at the Biloela...

        ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        premium_icon ‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

        Community “It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone.”

        IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...