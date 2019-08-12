IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Galleries from the weekend
THERE was plenty of entertainment over the weekend for Gladstone residents to enjoy.
On Saturday thousands made their way to the Gladstone Turf club for one of the biggest days on the racing calendar, the Gladstone Cup.
Gallery: Out and about at the Gladstone Cup race day
Photos: Frocks and Fascinators from Fashions on the Fields
The entertainment continued over the weekend as the 49th Gladstone Eisteddfod began with speech, drama and vocal performances.