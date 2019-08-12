Menu
Kathleen Henderson and Citra Wakefield at the Gladstone Cup Race Day held on 10 August 2019 at Gladstone Turf Club. Matt Taylor GLA100819SOCI
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Galleries from the weekend

liana walker
by
12th Aug 2019 11:30 AM

THERE was plenty of entertainment over the weekend for Gladstone residents to enjoy. 

On Saturday thousands made their way to the Gladstone Turf club for one of the biggest days on the racing calendar, the Gladstone Cup. 

Read the story here

Camryn Austin and Leila Bailey at the Gladstone Cup Race Day held on 10 August 2019 at Gladstone Turf Club. Matt Taylor GLA100819SOCI

 

Gallery: Out and about at the Gladstone Cup race day

Photos: Frocks and Fascinators from Fashions on the Fields 

 

The entertainment continued over the weekend as the 49th Gladstone Eisteddfod began with speech, drama and vocal performances. 

Lola Davison and Tarunee Sivinanthan competing in the mime in pairs, six years and under category at the Gladstone Eisteddfod. Matt Taylor GLA110819EIST

See the gallery here

