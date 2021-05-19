Menu
Police need your help to return the items to their rightful home. File photo
Case of the missing Buffalo has Bowen police baffled

Kirra Grimes
19th May 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Bowen police need your help to crack the case of a missing Buffalo - but not the kind you might be thinking of.

They are looking for the owner of several unusual ceremonial items found by a roadside at Merinda - just north of Bowen - and handed in by a member of the public.

A vest adorned with Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes badges was handed into police along with other ceremonial items. Picture: Supplied.
The items, found on April 30, include a vest with order badges, an apron, a ceremonial collar with order badges, a tie, and a sash and set of cuffs, all associated with fraternal organisation the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

If you know a Buffalo and can help these items find their way home, or you are missing the pictured items, contact Bowen Police Station, or Policelink on 131 444.

A ceremonial collar with lodge medals was found at Merinda north of Bowen on April 30. Picture: Supplied.
