A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal was dismissed by the Bowen Magistrates Court today. Monique Preston
News

Case against Abbot Point dismissed

by Monique Preston
28th May 2019 3:50 PM
A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal has been dismissed.

The business had been charged with failure to comply with conditions of a temporary emissions licence.

The case was set down for a five-day trial in Bowen Magistrates Court in July, but that all changed today.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead correspondence had been received from the Department of Environment and Science requesting the case be stuck out.

The department had brought the case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal.

"They don't intend to prosecute the matter any further," Mr Muirhead said.

"They offer no evidence."

No further information was given in court as to the reason behind the case being dismissed.

At the last appearance for the case in Bowen Magistrates Court in early March, Abbot Point Bulkcoal had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

