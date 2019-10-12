Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Casanova conman's cancer lies

by Aneeka Simonis
12th Oct 2019 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CASANOVA conman Paul Carter has finally admitted he concocted a fake story about his third wife dying of a terminal disease.

In a major Herald Sun series, we exclusively broke that Carter used fake identities to scam millions of dollars from multiple wives, lovers, family members and businesses including a church charity and disability housing developer across Melbourne and the United States.

He fleeced his victims to fund his lavish fabricated life as a multi-millionaire property developer who boasted a fleet of luxury cars, including Maseratis.

But in reality Carter was an average joe tradie and father of three from Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The Herald Sun's investigation also revealed Carter, 52, is facing an active Victoria Police probe over untested allegations of rape and making threats to kill.

In a televised interview set to air on Sunday, he has owned up to a despicable lie he told about his third wife, Brooklin Carter, dying of bone cancer.

"Yeah that was a mistake," he said.

Brooklin, the daughter of a wealthy Melbourne property developer, is alive and well and living in the US with their teenage son.

Last week she fought for a second restraining order to protect them from Carter.

Brooklin told a US court their 14-year-old son is so terrified of his dad that he sleeps with weapons beside his bed.

 

Brooklin Carter, the third wife of casanova conman Paul Carter. Picture: Supplied
Brooklin Carter, the third wife of casanova conman Paul Carter. Picture: Supplied

 

Melbourne conman Paul Carter with his ex-wife Brooklin Carter and their child. Picture: Supplied
Melbourne conman Paul Carter with his ex-wife Brooklin Carter and their child. Picture: Supplied

 

The same court granted a one-year protection order for Brooklin in 2018 after she told police Carter went on a violent rampage in her home, sent her a threatening text and could "easily get a gun".

Carter is accused of cheating his own mum and elderly stepdad out of their homes in Greenvale and Fawkner, respectively.

In 2010, he bluffed his way to CEO of United Housing Victoria, which almost collapsed under his leadership.

Carter is also wanted by numerous businesses, property developers and owners who fell victim to his scams.

Brooklin claimed he duped her and her dad Andrew Facey, founder of Parklea Developments, out of more than $2 million in a series of elaborate lies.

He used fake documents and fake phone calls to convince her that he was the heir of a multimillion-dollar Italian mansions, she said.

Brooklin was still married to him when he wooed ex-fiancee Katherine Du Bois (not her real surname) in Melbourne.

 

Paul Carter with his lawyer/wife Kelly Sayers. Picture: Stuart Ramson.
Paul Carter with his lawyer/wife Kelly Sayers. Picture: Stuart Ramson.

She claimed he tried to hijack her biggest asset after luring her in with a false Tinder profile and told Victoria Police he raped her and made threats to have her killed.

His first wife Elise Ryan also said he abandoned her and their three kids and failed to pay over $150, triple-0 in child support.

Last month he remarried a fourth woman, Kelly Sayers, in the United States, weeks after the Herald Sun exposed his secret double life.

He denied claims he had changed his surname for a third time to Hamilton and is plotting to move to California to get "off the grid".

Last week it was revealed his US visa is under the radar of immigration officials in Australia and the United States.

There are now growing calls for him to be made to return to Australia to face justice.
Victoria Police confirmed he will be arrested at the airport for questioning over the rape claims if he ever returns.

 

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au
@AneekaSimonis

More Stories

Show More
casanova con artists conman

Top Stories

    Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    premium_icon Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    Crime Police received multiple 000 calls in relation to a man walking around a PCYC with a rifle.

    Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    premium_icon Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    Education “We want the public to actually see how competent children can be”.

    Fight to keep RSL alive

    premium_icon Fight to keep RSL alive

    News They know about war but Mt Larcom’s RSL is fighting a tough battle to keep the...

    PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

    News Leaders in CQ industry were recognised with the presentation of several awards.