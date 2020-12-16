Carved up: GPC’s Christmas gift to Gladstone community

The Gladstone Ports Corporation have unveiled the first of seven Christmas gifts to the community, with more wooden sculptures to be unveiled in the near future.

GLADSTONE Port’s Corporation’s acting CEO labelled new carvings to be erected at popular family locations as “unique artwork for the community”.

Craig Walker’s comments followed the GPC decision to commission a prominent Queensland artist to create seven sculptures within the parklands and beyond.

Mr Walker said the sculptures would celebrate some of the region’s most unique animals through art.

“We’re so fortunate that our Port is home to such a diverse range of wildlife including turtles which are regulars on our local beaches and dolphins which are known to play in the harbour inlet and can even be seen from the parklands,” Mr Walker said.

“Our core values at GPC include protecting our environment – we recognise that our port facilities and services are located in estuarine environments and we pride ourselves on operating in a sustainable manner.”

Sunshine Coast artist Shane Christensen is tasked with carving tallowwood to replicate a dolphin, turtle, whale, dugong, shorebird, crab and a barramundi, which will stand more than two metres-high once completed.

Shovels hit the ground on foundation work this week, with the dolphin and whale sculpture the first to be unveiled just in time for Christmas.

The dolphin is on display at the East Shores 1A water Play Park while the new home for the whale carving will be at the Marina Bridge.

The artwork is all part of Gladstone’s Big6, a GPC education and awareness program, which recognises iconic species of the bioregion and their habitats.

