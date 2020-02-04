Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cars wrecked in dramatic highway crash

Jessica Lamb
by and Luke Mortimer & Jessica Lamb
4th Feb 2020 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE elderly people have been taken to hospital suffering from chest pain after a three-car crash on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Bilinga, near Gold Coast Airport, after the collision involving three cars about 11.40am.

Two of the cars had their front ends destroyed in the northbound crash, which left one of the vehicles facing the wrong way.

One lane was closed temporarily after the crash.

A man, a member of the public, was seen directing vehicles around the traffic hazard until Queensland Police officers arrived and took over.

Occupants were still inside one of the vehicles shortly after the crash, but it was not clear if they were trapped or were still in the car for another reason.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took the elderly patients, of an undisclosed age, to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

bilinga crash gold coast highwa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        premium_icon NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        News Ken O’Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today’s leadership spill, but he says some members will 'always have ambitions'.

        Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        Crime A mysterious case relating to stock theft continues today.

        CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        premium_icon CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        News Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at National's leadership.

        Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        premium_icon Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        News A was injured after a lawnmower accident.