Cars used in alleged bikie shooting seen in Ipswich

The two vehicles alleged to be used as getaway cars in the shooting of Shane Bowden.

Detectives investigating the alleged murder of Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden have released vision of two vehicles suspected of being used as getaway cars.

It comes as the vehicles, a silver Holden Commodore and a maroon Ford Falcon, were captured travelling through the Ipswich area in October last year.

Mr Bowden, 48, was allegedly shot 21 times by two gunmen in the driveway of his Pimpama home on October 12.

The cars were reportedly purchased in the Ipswich and Redlands area by associates of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club about a week before the hit.

In CCTV footage released this week, the vehicles can be seen driving in a convoy from the Ipswich area towards Brisbane the day after the purchase.

The driver of the Ford Falcon reportedly wore gloves in an attempt to hide their identity, alleged Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith.

Bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway in Pimpama last October. Picture: Facebook

He said that police were unable to confirm whether the drivers were gang members.

"We're not saying that these people are gang members but they're clearly associates of that gang and operating under their direction and control," he said.

He urged anyone with information on the vehicles to come forward.

Queensland Government last week issued a reward of $250,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or persons, found to be responsible for Mr Bowden's alleged murder.

It is understood an indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice - not being the person who actually committed the crime - who comes forward first.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or its drivers should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

