Police are still investigating an incident involving five cars at Kin Kora. Kobac/flickr/CCBY2.0

FIVE cars have been damaged due to an incident at McDonalds Kin Kora last night.

At around 6.20pm, police were called to the fast food restaurant after a person was spotted jumping on the roofs of the cars.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police conducted interviews with the drivers involved, and damage reports have been written up.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still on-going.