Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug driving test.
Drug driving test.
Crime

Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING caught drug driving was a “wake-up call” for a 33-year-old carpenter, a court has heard.

Brett Ross Halter, 33, entered a guilty plea to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Halter was ­intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 11.55am on February 28 when he tested positive for drug ­driving.

Halter told police he had smoked a joint several days earlier, however the test showed presence of meth.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said this was a one-off incident for her client, who had spent time around “the wrong people”.

“This offence has been a large wake-up call for him,” Ms Hight said.

Halter was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone drug driver
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Feel happier’: Flowers help brighten days

        premium_icon ‘Feel happier’: Flowers help brighten days

        News Social distancing may prevent people from catching up, but it hasn’t stopped Gladstone from showing love.

        • 29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Usually go jail sentences’: Tough warning for drug suppliers

        premium_icon ‘Usually go jail sentences’: Tough warning for drug...

        Crime “This supply of drugs is getting down to these kids”

        • 29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Coronavirus forces rethink on Gladstone’s 5G rollout

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces rethink on Gladstone’s 5G rollout

        News Bundaberg and Rockhampton already have the high-speed network.

        Highway pursuit ends in dam crash, weapons charges

        premium_icon Highway pursuit ends in dam crash, weapons charges

        Crime A CQ man has been slapped with seven charges after a high speed pursuit on a New...