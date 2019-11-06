Menu
SPACE WIN: Work on the $1-million VMR carpark upgrade was recently finished at Alf O'Rourke Dr.
News

Carpark transformed from dust to bitumen

MATT HARRIS
6th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
WORKS on the Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone carpark are finished with the project delivering extra spaces for boaties and park users.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said the new facility included 40 additional single carparks and 40 boat-trailer parks.

“The works have not only improved the area’s aesthetics but also environmental management in the vicinity,” Mr Walker said.

“With the area now sealed it will reduce dust and provide all-weather access for users.

“We are proud to provide this upgraded facility as part of our continued investment in community amenities.

“The $1-million upgrade is now open to the public and I know it will be well utilised by many local boaties.

“We would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience during the works.”

The VMR carpark and boat ramp is located on Alf O’Rourke Dr.

