Carols funded despite receiving average assessment score

The 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols has been granted more than $33,000 in funding despite receiving a less than favourable assessment score from a council panel.

In a general meeting on May 4, Gladstone Regional Council voted unanimously to fund the Mayor’s Carols $33,709.45 in kind after the event received a panel score of 54 per cent.

An additional $7000 in kind was also granted pending Covid-19 restrictions that may be applicable at the time of the event.

Panel assessment is undertaken by a panel comprising of council representatives, and using an assessment matrix to score each application against Key Selection Criteria (KSC) to determine an order of merit.

Events that score above 65 per cent in the panel are favourably recommended whereas events that score below need marginal evidence of its alignment to Community Celebration Fund objectives to recommend funding.

General manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said the reason why the Mayor’s Carols had scored in the 50 per cent round was due to the event’s numbers.

The free event, which includes Christmas Carols sung by school choirs and soloists, attracts more than 7000 residents to the Gladstone Marina in early December.

“Councillors may notice the assessment panel scored this at 54 per cent,” Ms Lee said.

“The reason why it had scored in the 50 per cent round is because it was being assessed as a destination event because of the numbers that come to the event.

“A destination event in its definition attracts overnight spend, return on investment and real economic drive.

“Unfortunately we do get some economic drive with food supply and a few little incidentals that happen at the Gladstone Marina however it isn’t the same type of destination event that we would usually assess.

Ms Lee said the panel recommended the event be fully funded due to its significance in the region.

“The panel did note that this application was successful in the past and would continue to be successful and recommended its full funding of the $33,709.45,” she said.