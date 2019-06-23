Carnival's big return to Gladstone tomorrow

SHE'S BACK: Carnival Spirit's first stop at Gladstone was last year. The ship returns here on Monday.

CRUISE ship Carnival Spirit will return to Gladstone on Monday after making her debut in the Port City last year.

She has plenty of features to keep guests entertained, including the largest waterpark at sea in Australia, which is situated on the top deck and can be easily viewed from the shore.

The Carnival Spirit has 12 decks, weighs just over 80,000 metric tonnes and measures in at 294m.

The ship will be docked in Gladstone from 9am-4pm, bringing with it over 2000 (mainly domestic) passengers and more than 900 crew.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef cruise departed Sydney on Wednesday and will arrive at Airlie Beach tomorrow before it stops at Gladstone.

It will arrive at Tangalooma on Tuesday before finishing back at Sydney on Thursday.

The Feast on East Markets will run again at the East Shores precinct from 9am-4pm and will showcase around 75 stalls.

Live entertainment from local performers will be held throughout the day.

The Carnival Spirit will return to Gladstone on September 20.