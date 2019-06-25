Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPRESSIVE: The 294m long Carnival Spirit visited Gladstone yesterday bringing with her over 2000 passengers.
IMPRESSIVE: The 294m long Carnival Spirit visited Gladstone yesterday bringing with her over 2000 passengers. Matt Harris
News

Carnival Spirit welcomed back to Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE yesterday welcomed back Carnival Spirit, marking the fourth cruise ship visit to the region this year.

The impressive 294m ship provided an impressive backdrop for the Feast on East Markets as locals and visitors browsed the 75 stalls at their leisure.

About 2000 passengers disembarked to the East Shores precinct with some wandering up the full length of Goondoon St, while others went on a tour to Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and on highlight tours.

Michelle Olson, from Bendigo, with sister Angie Bokenham, from Wollongong.
Michelle Olson, from Bendigo, with sister Angie Bokenham, from Wollongong. Matt Harris

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited event officer Emma Plath said the ship's 9am-4pm docking time restricted tours from heading to Agnes Water, although the silver lining was increased patronage at the markets.

"Local stallholders are absolutely rapt and they've all done really well today,” Ms Plath said.

"It's been a successful day all round and we've got good feedback as usual.”

GAPDL events officer Emma Plath flanked by cruise ambassadors Jennifer Lindberg and Rhonda Denney at the Feast on East Markets.
GAPDL events officer Emma Plath flanked by cruise ambassadors Jennifer Lindberg and Rhonda Denney at the Feast on East Markets. Matt Harris

Gladstone will welcome back Carnival Spirit in September, although Pacific Explorer will arrive on August 4.

Following that, Explorer Dream will visit Gladstone four times in 19 days between October 25 and November 13.

Ms Plath expected a busy two-and-a-half week period during that time.

"In November we're having back-to-back visits with the Maasdam (November 19) in and the following day we have Explorer Dream.”

carnival spirit east shores feast on east markets gladstone tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HUTCHIES JOBS: Opportunities remain as construction starts

    premium_icon HUTCHIES JOBS: Opportunities remain as construction starts

    News Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer discusses East Shores Stage 1B.

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Parks to receive major playground equipment upgrades

    premium_icon Parks to receive major playground equipment upgrades

    Council News 'There will be plenty of scope for young imaginations'

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    premium_icon 'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    News 'We all just gathered around and hung on to one another'