Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Work on Carmichael Mine box-cut under way
Business

Carmichael coal not being used in plastics: Bravus

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
19th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mining giant has ruled out using coal from its Central Queensland mine for the production of plastic in India.

Bravus Mining and Resources said coal from its Carmichael mine was not suitable for use in plastics, like any other traditional thermal coal.

The Indian miner issued a statement refuting it would be pursuing this after The Guardian reported Adani Enterprises planned to use Australian coal to make plastic in India.

The Carmichael mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird
The Carmichael mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird

“The Guardian has published a story this week which suggests that Carmichael coal would be used in plastics, based on a planning document for a proposed PVC business in India that they have seen from another Adani Group company,” a Bravus spokeswoman said.

““Carmichael coal, like any other traditional thermal coal, is not suitable for use in plastics.

“It is suitable for use in energy and electricity generation and has always been intended for that use.

“The planning document for the proposed PVC business refers to sourcing suitable thermal, coking, or petcoke from Australia, Russia and other countries.

“The PVC facility will require a blend of coals of different specifications which are outside the Carmichael mine production plan.”

The spokeswoman said India would be a foundation customer for the Carmichael project, and Bravus had already secured the market for 10 million tonne per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael mine.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

bravus mining and resources carmichael mine mining news plastics
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        Premium Content Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        News Councillor raises marina bridge concerns: “When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it makes this big clunk clunk noise.”

        CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        Premium Content CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        News After suffering a number of injuries and a brief loss of hope, a Gladstone athlete...

        Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Premium Content Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Sport The annual polocrosse event attracted players from Roma to Townsville to the Gold...

        CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        Premium Content CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        News The project was commended for its sustainability and the way it transformed an...