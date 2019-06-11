Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dale Thomas is hoping to play on in 2020 with Carlton. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.
Dale Thomas is hoping to play on in 2020 with Carlton. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.
AFL

Milestone Blue Thomas keen to play on

by Jay Clark
11th Jun 2019 4:15 PM

DALE Thomas says he wants to play on next season if Carlton will have him.

The former Collingwood premiership star returned from a one-match drinking ban to play in Carlton's drought-breaking win over Brisbane on Saturday under new interim coach David Teague.

Thomas, 31, said Patrick Cripps' starring role in the win was the "greatest individual performance" he had been involved in.

Thomas, who will line-up for his 250th match against Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, said he had matured over his career, and was determined to continue his career under a new senior coach in 2020.

"If you drew the end of the season right now, probably hiding a (drinking) misdemeanour out of the equation, I think there is probably still a spot for me in this team," Thomas said.

"So I still think I am in our best 22.

 

"Whether the club agrees with that going forward and the direction they want to go (is up to them).

"I am open to that and am certainly aware that will be the discussion at the end of the season, but either way I have got 11 weeks or whatever's left to put my best foot forward and really play some good footy and I'm loving go out there.

"I understand I'm closer to the end than the start every game is one I cherish, hopefully we can get some more wins along the way and enjoy it."

Thomas was suspended for Brendon Bolton's last game in charge for the Blues after he was caught drinking several glasses of wine two nights before the previous week's loss to St Kilda.

More Stories

afl carlton dale thomas
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    News HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government’s state budget for our region.

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology

    Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    premium_icon Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    Business 'From a young age I was intrigued by all things electrical'

    Critical wombat program in need of funding

    premium_icon Critical wombat program in need of funding

    News "We've been able to successfully breed in captivity.”