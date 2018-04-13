Carinity's Gladstone campus growing rapidly

NEW CAFE: Jane Greenland, principal of Carinity's Gladstone school campus says she plans to run a cafe at the school, open to the public on certain days, as part of the student's hospitality training.

NEW CAFE: Jane Greenland, principal of Carinity's Gladstone school campus says she plans to run a cafe at the school, open to the public on certain days, as part of the student's hospitality training. Mike Richards GLA120418SCHL

IT started with 25 students and now it's grown to 52.

School principal Jane Greenland was catching up on a mountain of paperwork before school holidays finished when The Observer caught up with her yesterday.

She said the school was up to twelve months ahead of its projected student numbers, having grown faster than predicted.

"We started with 25 (students) and at the moment we've got 52, we'll hold that until such time that we get more staff on," she said.

"My projection is that by August we'll be up to 70 (students)."

Ms Greenland said the rapid growth was being fuelled by new referrals coming in every week.

"Eighty-six students is considered as the maximum capacity," she said.

"That was a projected figure for 2020 but we will definitely have those figures in place by 2019."

Ms Greenland said the school which was established to provide a more supportive environment to children struggling in mainstream schools, had receieved good feedback from other schools in the region who considered Carinity's school a "much-needed facility.

The school is in for big changes along with an increase in student numbers.

Ms Greenland is hoping construction of a hospitality and cafe area will begin before the end of the year.

The school, which holds cooking classes for students will, if all goes to plan, have a cafe open to the public at certain times during the week, "for people to visit and have a coffee and try what we cook," Ms Greenland said.