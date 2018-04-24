Carinity teachers protest changes to working conditions

Independent Education Union central Queensland organiser Richard Pascoe is involved in ongoing negotiations with Carinity Education for a new workplace agreement.

CARINITY has responded to claims it intends to significantly increase working hours for teaching staff in leadership roles.

The Independent Education Union (IEU) accused Carinity, a not-for-profit, of intending to "implement a wish-list of cuts to working conditions" at its education facilities in Gladstone, Hervey Bay and Sunnybank, Brisbane.

The IEU also said the independent educator wanted to increase work hours, "adding to workload pressures and leading to a greater likelihood of employee burnout".

The claims came ahead of the second stop work action taken by union members at the schools today from 9am-10am to protest the proposed changes.

But a Carinity spokesperson said there was no change to direct teaching hours.

"No one's pay is being reduced," the spokesperson said.

"We are putting forward a number of proposals comprising an increase in pay rates for teachers of four per cent in the first year."

IEU organiser Richard Pascoe said the strike action followed nine months of negotiations for the company's new enterprise bargaining agreement.

Staff at the Gladstone campus of Carinity Education had no comment, except classes today were to be held as usual.

IEU has accused Carinity of planning to cut top-tier teacher classifications, meaning teachers would earn less than their Catholic school equivalents and would have less access to leave conditions, including natural disaster leave and domestic violence leave.

A Carinity spokesperson said senior positions were not being taken away, titles were simply being changed.

It did not respond to the claim that leave conditions were being cut.

The company opened its Gladstone secondary school in July last year.