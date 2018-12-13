Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carinity Education Gladstone principal Jane Greenland said the money would help build a hospitality learning centre.
Carinity Education Gladstone principal Jane Greenland said the money would help build a hospitality learning centre. Mike Richards GLA120418SCHL
News

Carinity Education scoops a million-dollar boost

Noor Gillani
by
13th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARINITY Education Gladstone is excited to receive $1.1million in capital assistance funding.

Principal Jane Greenland said the money would go towards building a new hospitality learning centre with a kitchen and cafe for practical use by students undertaking vocational training.

Ms Greenland said the new facility would allow the school to expand its hospitality course and give students the chance to achieve higher levels of certificate qualifications by "opening up more career pathways.”

"The school community is very excited to receive this funding as it will allow more of our students to learn and develop practical skills that will make them job-ready, enhance their employment options and enable them to become valuable contributors to their community,” Ms Greenland said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the funding, which came in the latest round of the capital assistance grants program for eligible non-state schools.

The program was valued at over $98million for the 2018-19 financial year.

"Funds provided through these grants help to significantly ease the external infrastructure costs associated with capital works projects,” Mr Butcher said.

"Schools typically use the funds for a wide range of important works such as new buildings including specialist classrooms, libraries, canteens and sports courts.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    premium_icon DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    News Tropical Cyclone Owen is not expected to reach the Capricorn region until Sunday but we face severe wet weather before then

    • 13th Dec 2018 11:08 AM
    How bringing migrants straight to regions can boost economy

    premium_icon How bringing migrants straight to regions can boost economy

    Politics How connecting migrants to regional jobs could help our communities

    Welfare ATMs for cashless card users will be in pubs, clubs

    premium_icon Welfare ATMs for cashless card users will be in pubs, clubs

    Politics Confusion around cashless card mixed messages mount

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:29 PM
    • 1 FearlessFred
    'Amazing adventure': The cold never bothered Franko anyway

    premium_icon 'Amazing adventure': The cold never bothered Franko anyway

    News Antarctica's frosty reception is a far cry from Gladstone.

    Local Partners