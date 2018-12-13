Carinity Education scoops a million-dollar boost

Carinity Education Gladstone principal Jane Greenland said the money would help build a hospitality learning centre.

CARINITY Education Gladstone is excited to receive $1.1million in capital assistance funding.

Principal Jane Greenland said the money would go towards building a new hospitality learning centre with a kitchen and cafe for practical use by students undertaking vocational training.

Ms Greenland said the new facility would allow the school to expand its hospitality course and give students the chance to achieve higher levels of certificate qualifications by "opening up more career pathways.”

"The school community is very excited to receive this funding as it will allow more of our students to learn and develop practical skills that will make them job-ready, enhance their employment options and enable them to become valuable contributors to their community,” Ms Greenland said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the funding, which came in the latest round of the capital assistance grants program for eligible non-state schools.

The program was valued at over $98million for the 2018-19 financial year.

"Funds provided through these grants help to significantly ease the external infrastructure costs associated with capital works projects,” Mr Butcher said.

"Schools typically use the funds for a wide range of important works such as new buildings including specialist classrooms, libraries, canteens and sports courts.”