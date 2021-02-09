'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

Long-time friend Becky Taylor says she wants Jesse Carsburg to be remembered for the great person he was.

Long-time friend Becky Taylor says she wants Jesse Carsburg to be remembered for the great person he was.

A motorbike crash has stolen a "caring" dad away from his baby girl after he died in a Noosa tragedy.

Jesse Carsburg left behind his "beautiful little girl" when he died at Sunrise Beach on Sunday night after hitting a barrier.

The 26 year old, from Urangan, is being remembered as loyal and caring.

Long-time friend Becky Taylor said she felt like her heart had been ripped out after learning of the death of Mr Carsburg.

She said he was "like an older brother".

"He was the most beautiful and caring person in the world," Ms Taylor said.

"He was always there for everyone no matter what.

"He was a part of my family, and always will be."

Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorbike crash on Sunday night.

Ms Taylor said Mr Carsburg was becoming the person he was always meant to be, not just for him but for his daughter too.

"People are lucky to have got to know Jesse for who Jesse really was."

Becky Taylor says she wants Jesse Carsburg to be remembered for the great person he was.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins on Monday said an investigation into the crash was ongoing after police rendered first aid to no avail at the scene of the crash.

Rider identified: Police attempted to save man's life

'Difficult for lifeguards': Dozens rescued, beaches closed

Mr Carsburg's death has already rocked the Hervey Bay community with dozens of tributes circulating social media.

"Gone way too early and one of the biggest hearts I have ever met," one man wrote.

"Absolutely devastated," wrote another.

Jesse Carsburg as a child, pictured with his friend Joshua Taylor.

Ms Taylor said she expected Mr Carsburg's death would affect many people in different ways.

"Now unfortunately his daughter isn't going to grow up knowing how good of a person her dad was," she said.