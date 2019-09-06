Menu
MONEY NEEDED: A koala rescued after the Granite Belt bush fires is hand fed by a carer. Hundreds of native Australian animals are expected to die from exposure, starvation and injuries following the recent bush fires.
News

Carers face dramatic wildlife loss after fires

Michael Nolan
by
11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
WHILE there are countless human victims of the Granite Belt bushfires, spare a thought for wildlife trapped in the inferno.

Wildlife Carers Toowoomba Region coordinator Marie Butlin said hundreds of small creatures were injured or killed.

"There are animals out there that are going to stave because all of the vegetation is burnt away or they are injured and can not get to food sources," Ms Batlin said.

"They will suffer a long, painful death."

It will take days before carers can asses death toll as they wait for access to forested areas.

The animals include already endangered species such as koalas, wallabies, bandicoot, possums and ground dwelling marsupials.

Ms Batlin put a call out for donations for carers in the Granite Belt and was inundated with blankets, cages, bottles and medical supplies. The call out was shared more than 800 times.

"We did not expect such an out-pouring from the community," Ms Batlin said.

"We are so grateful to the community for donating these items."

The group is still collecting for Granite Belt carers, but it no longer needs items. Instead it asked for money to buy specialised formula and water.

"We need water by the truckload," Ms Butlin said.

If you would like to help drop your cash donations to the staff at Herriot House Veterinary Surgery.

bush fire appeal bush fires granite belt fire wildlife carers toowoomba region
Toowoomba Chronicle

