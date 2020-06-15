Carer sues Bindaree Lodge for $300k over showering injury

A Turkey Beach woman is suing Sundale operating as Bindaree Lodge over a work injury. Photo from iStock.

A Turkey Beach woman is suing Sundale operating as Bindaree Lodge over a work injury. Photo from iStock.

A TURKEY Beach woman is suing Sundale, operating as Bindaree Lodge, for more than $300,000 after showering a large woman went wrong.

According to her claim filed at Rockhampton District Court, Jill Streeter, 66, was employed by Bindaree Lodge in Boyne Island as an assistant in nursing/personal carer when the incident occurred in 2017.

On September 28 it is claimed Mrs Streeter and one other employee were assisting a woman, weighing more than 100kg who was often uncooperative with staff and would become limp and unresponsive when being washed.

The woman was moved from a bed into a shower which allegedly was not fitted with any restraints or means of securing the resident.

Mrs Street was showering the resident when it is claimed the resident moved position in the chair and her bottom fell into the hole in the centre of the chair.

It is claimed the resident became limp, unresponsive and flopped over the left hand side of the chair before Mrs Streeter placed a towel around the resident to hold her in the chair and while securing her Mrs Streeter heard a clicking noise in her right shoulder and began to experience pain.

The claim details that due to incident Mrs Streeter continues to endure pain, suffering and reduction in enjoyment of the amenities of life, claiming general damages of $23,560.

It states she was left with a permanent impairment which prevent her from sporting, recreational, leisure and social activities.

It also states she has lost earnings and earning capacity of $81,086.51 plus $1783.90 in interest for past income, $155,925 for future income, $7703.22 for lost past superannuation and $17,666.30 for future super.

The claim states Mrs Streeter was required and will continue to require medical treatment, which she incurred special damages and claims $13,300 plus $58.21 on interest. Future medical expenses and paid care are claimed for $7500 and $18,025. The workers compensation insurer had previously paid $24,420.48.

The total amount of damages comes to $302,367.66

The defence filed a notice to defend in May. Both parties have been contacted for comment.