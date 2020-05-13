Menu
Bruce Gibbs, playing at Calliope Golf Course, in remembrance of Scott Claridge, 24 November 2017.
Golf

Careful approach for Calliope golf club

NICK KOSSATCH
13th May 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM
GOLF: Calliope Country Golf Club professional Dion Hayne says a cautious approach will remain despite the lifting of restrictions on Saturday.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed under the Stage One road map to easing Queensland's restrictions and that includes golf which falls under the outdoor, non-contact activity guideline.

"This would allow us to play in groups of four and may sound rather pleasing," Hayne said.

"However issues managing this will remain not having no more than 10 gathering and supplying enough carts throughout the day as round times will increase."

Hayne said that at this stage competitions would entail golfers playing in groups of two.

"We may have social play in groups of four throughout the week but not on competition days as a trial," he said.

"The social distancing law of 1.5m will still be enforced not allowing us to have two in a cart at any given time unless they living in the same household."

For bookings, contact Hayne at Dions Golf Shop on 49755200.

RESULTS

Weekly Comp

Winner: Blue Thomson 38pts. 2nd: Shaun Tosswill 35pts. Pin Shot: Scott Wieting

Saturday, May 9

Winner: Brett Baartz 41pts C/B. 2nd: David Fowels 41pts. 3rd: Col McDonald 40pts C/B

Pin Shot Draw: Kerry Watson; Dan Haidel; Karla Wieting

Sunday, May 10

Winner: Cory Heslin 39pts. 2nd: Bruce Heselwood 36pts

Pin Shot Draw: Gary Reid

RELATED STORY: Weekend golf comps in full swing

RELATED STORY: The late Scott Claridge's mates to gather on the golf greens

Gladstone Observer

