Career pathways to open up at TAFE expo this week

RESIDENTS looking to upskill will be glad to know the TAFE Careers Expo is just around the corner.

Various training courses will be on show at the CQUniversity event on Wednesday.

CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor VET Peter Heilbuth said the expo would be of interest to all attendants regardless of what stage in their career they were in.

"It's an opportunity for people to see what courses are available that might help them upskill, build knowledge and expertise or provide them with the skills needed to chase a career-change or explore a hobby,” Mr Heilbuth said.

"There will be a study station where you can come and talk to the teaching experts, students and advisors about our qualifications, flexible study options, entry pathways (and) funding options.”

Mr Heilbuth said research by the Skilling Australia Foundation showed VET graduates had a slightly higher median income than university graduates, and TAFE graduates with an apprenticeship had a 92 per cent chance of landing a job once studies were complete.

Regarding affordability, he said many courses were eligible for the TAFE Priority Training Program and the Free TAFE program, both funded by the State Government.

He said through these programs, courses in areas such as business, community services, education and the arts, health, information technology, science and environment and service industries and warehousing are offered free or at reduced rates.

"Even if you already have a qualification, but would like to improve your skills or train for new duties, you may be eligible for the program's Second Chance Funding opportunity,” Mr Heilbuth said

"For students who are coming to TAFE directly from school in 2019, a number of courses will be completely free under the State Government's Free TAFE program.”

The expo will run from 2pm-5.30pm on Wednesday at CQUniversity Gladstone City on Derby Street.

Visit cqu.edu.au/expo