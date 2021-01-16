Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

CQUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses. Picture: Jacob Ammentorp Lund

CQUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses. Picture: Jacob Ammentorp Lund

CQUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses, with online and on-campus activities planned across Central Queensland starting January 18.

The week will provide details on TAFE diplomas, certificates, apprenticeships and traineeships, short courses and micro-credentials.

CQUniversity deputy vice-president – VET Peter Heilbuth said the TAFE Information Week would highlight CQUniversity’s vocational training opportunities for people looking for a new start in 2021.

“Participants can ask about our flexible study, pathway opportunities, apprenticeship information and how funding options may dramatically reduce the cost of their course, depending on their eligibility,” Mr Heilbuth said.

CQUniversity's Peter Heilbuth. Picture: Contributed

He said JobTrainer, which is funded by the Australian Government, was one of the opportunities eligible people affected by unemployment due to COVID-19, or school leavers, could use.

“Under the JobTrainer fund, CQUniversity is now offering ‘no fee courses’ in Certificate-level qualifications in training areas including business, childcare, community services, health services, beauty services and hospitality,” he said.

“Low-fee Certificate and Diploma-level courses will also be offered in the areas of justice studies, childcare, laboratory techniques and training and assessment.”

Mr Heilbuth said some short courses in skill sets and part qualifications would also be available for no fee.

“All of these course areas are in high demand and this funding will provide the skills and knowledge to support people seeking employment,” he said.

“This is a great chance to enrol in a nationally recognised course at low or no cost and gain valuable skills and experience that will provide opportunities for employment or pathways into further study.”

CQUniversity’s Emerald, Gladstone Marina, Mackay and Rockhampton City Customer Service Centres will be open to the public, with campus tours at noon throughout the week.

Online information sessions on specific courses and programs are available for everyone to attend.

For more information or to register, go to www.cqu.edu.au/tafeweek.