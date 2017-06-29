25°
News

Cardinal Pell charged over child sex allegations

29th Jun 2017 9:27 AM Updated: 10:18 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Cardinal George Pell will face serious child sex charges later today.

In a media conference this morning in Melbourne, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed Cardinal Pell had been charged with "with historical sexual assault offences" with "multiple complainants".

He has been charged on summons to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing.

"The charges were today served on Cardinal Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne and they have been lodged also at the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences, " Mr Patton said.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton talking in Melbourne on Thursday, June 29, 2017 on Cardinal George Pell getting charged over historical child sex abuse allegations.
Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton talking in Melbourne on Thursday, June 29, 2017 on Cardinal George Pell getting charged over historical child sex abuse allegations. AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer

 

He insisted that Cardinal Pell was being treated in the same way as anyone else being investigated for historical sex offences.

"The fact that he has been charged on summons, we have used advice from the office of public prosecutions and also we have engaged with his legal representatives is common and standard practice. There has been no change in any procedures whatsoever. Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation."

Cardinal Pell, 76, is Australia's most senior Catholic but is based in the Vatican, where he is serving as prefect of the secretariat of the economy. He is the third most powerful figure in the Vatican behind the Pope.

Australia has no extradition treaty with the Vatican - meaning he could avoid prosecution if he chose not to return to Victoria.

However, he is expected to return to Australia to fight the charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing and rejected media speculation about the nature of the investigation.

He was made a cardinal in 2003 and has previously served as Archbishop of Sydney and Archbishop of Melbourne.

Cardinal George Pell is to be charged by Victoria Police on summons over child sex abuse allegations
Cardinal George Pell is to be charged by Victoria Police on summons over child sex abuse allegations AAP Image / Paul Miller

News Corp reported last month Victoria Police had received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions about the allegations against Rome-based Cardinal Pell.

The advice from the DPP was understood to be that charges could be laid against the cardinal, based on the brief of evidence investigators had gathered.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to news.com.au last month the long-awaited DPP advice was now with officers.

"Victoria Police can confirm that it has received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to a current investigation into historical sexual assault allegations," the spokeswoman said.

"Detectives from Taskforce Sano will now take time to consider that advice."

The Sano Taskforce has been investigating allegations that Cardinal Pell committed "multiple ­offences" when he was a priest in Ballarat and while he was archbishop of Melbourne.

It has been alleged the now 75-year-old sexually abused minors by "both grooming and opportunity''.

The alleged victims - there are as many as 10 - are now aged in their late 20s to early 50s.

The Office of Public Prosecutions first reviewed the initial brief of evidence last year without making a recommendation on whether or not charges should be laid.

The police brief was revised and sent back to the OPP for consideration after Cardinal Pell was questioned in Rome by three detectives from Sano Taskforce.

EARLIER:

CARDINAL George Pell will reportedly be summonsed today on child sex abuse allegations.

Police are expected to confirm details of what the charges are later today.

The Australian is reporting a summons has been issued. It relates to the child sex investigation by Victoria Police, Taskforce Sano.

Cardinal Pell is Australia's most senior Catholic.

News Corp reported last month Victoria Police had received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions about the allegations against Rome-based Cardinal Pell.

Victoria Police refused to comment on the reports.

The advice from the DPP was understood that charges could be laid against the cardinal, based on the brief of evidence investigators have gathered

A police spokeswoman confirmed to news.com.au the long-awaited DPP advice was now with officers.

"Victoria Police can confirm that it has received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to a current investigation into historical sexual assault allegations," the spokeswoman said.

"Detectives from Taskforce Sano will now take time to consider that advice.

The Sano Taskforce has been investigating allegations that Cardinal Pell committed "multiple ­offences" when he was a priest in Ballarat and while he was archbishop of Melbourne.

It has been alleged the now 75-year-old sexually abused minors by "both grooming and opportunity''.

The alleged victims - there are as many as 10 - are now aged in their late 20s to early 50s.

The Office of Public Prosecutions first reviewed the initial brief of evidence last year without making a recommendation on whether or not charges should be laid.

The police brief was revised and sent back to the OPP for consideration after Cardinal Pell was questioned in Rome by three detectives from Sano Taskforce.

 
News Corp Australia

Topics:  cardinal george pell child sex church editors picks vatican

Tug boats collision probe launched after $500K damage

Tug boats collision probe launched after $500K damage

A TUG boat crash that caused $500,000 worth of damage is being investigated by the nation's peak maritime safety body.

'We don't see anything': Gladstone region's reception battle

The five remotes the Hogarth family needs in order to be able to watch various TV programs.

Gladstone residents feel their reception woes are 'being blown over'

Post-boom: Our slow climb back

Gladstone Harbour.

Gladstone will still record future growth even though boom is over

The sweetest fishing spots are offshore

TOP FISH: Leslie Miller hauled in this massive red emperor during this year's at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Fish like this are common off the central Queensland coast.

Red emperor, coral trout, mackerel - it's all out there

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of mammoth world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

What's on the big screen this week

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

WILL Ferrell and Amy Poehler play two naughty parents in The House.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Hunter Page-Lochard stars in season two of the TV series Cleverman.

Will Koen become the hero everyone needs him to be in season two?

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $280,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

TELINA HOUSE AND LAND - $398,000

23a Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $418,000

House - $269,000 Land - $129,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $309,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $180,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

Number of homes sold doubles in one month.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!