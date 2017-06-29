Cardinal Pell charged over child sex allegations

Cardinal George Pell will face serious child sex charges later today.

In a media conference this morning in Melbourne, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed Cardinal Pell had been charged with "with historical sexual assault offences" with "multiple complainants".

He has been charged on summons to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing.

"The charges were today served on Cardinal Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne and they have been lodged also at the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences, " Mr Patton said.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton talking in Melbourne on Thursday, June 29, 2017 on Cardinal George Pell getting charged over historical child sex abuse allegations. AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer

He insisted that Cardinal Pell was being treated in the same way as anyone else being investigated for historical sex offences.

"The fact that he has been charged on summons, we have used advice from the office of public prosecutions and also we have engaged with his legal representatives is common and standard practice. There has been no change in any procedures whatsoever. Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation."

Cardinal Pell, 76, is Australia's most senior Catholic but is based in the Vatican, where he is serving as prefect of the secretariat of the economy. He is the third most powerful figure in the Vatican behind the Pope.

Australia has no extradition treaty with the Vatican - meaning he could avoid prosecution if he chose not to return to Victoria.

However, he is expected to return to Australia to fight the charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing and rejected media speculation about the nature of the investigation.

He was made a cardinal in 2003 and has previously served as Archbishop of Sydney and Archbishop of Melbourne.

Cardinal George Pell is to be charged by Victoria Police on summons over child sex abuse allegations AAP Image / Paul Miller

News Corp reported last month Victoria Police had received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions about the allegations against Rome-based Cardinal Pell.

The advice from the DPP was understood to be that charges could be laid against the cardinal, based on the brief of evidence investigators had gathered.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to news.com.au last month the long-awaited DPP advice was now with officers.

"Victoria Police can confirm that it has received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to a current investigation into historical sexual assault allegations," the spokeswoman said.

"Detectives from Taskforce Sano will now take time to consider that advice."

The Sano Taskforce has been investigating allegations that Cardinal Pell committed "multiple ­offences" when he was a priest in Ballarat and while he was archbishop of Melbourne.

It has been alleged the now 75-year-old sexually abused minors by "both grooming and opportunity''.

The alleged victims - there are as many as 10 - are now aged in their late 20s to early 50s.

The Office of Public Prosecutions first reviewed the initial brief of evidence last year without making a recommendation on whether or not charges should be laid.

The police brief was revised and sent back to the OPP for consideration after Cardinal Pell was questioned in Rome by three detectives from Sano Taskforce.

