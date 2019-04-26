Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell loses membership to Qantas Chairman’s Lounge
Cardinal George Pell loses membership to Qantas Chairman’s Lounge
News

Qantas kicks Pell out of exclusive lounge

by Nick Hansen
26th Apr 2019 5:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QANTAS has formally dumped jailed Cardinal ­George Pell from its exclusive Chairman's Lounge in the wake of his child sexual ­assault convictions.

The carrier does not publicly discuss who is in or out of the ­secretive club, but sources confirmed to The Daily Telegraph last night Cardinal Pell's membership had been torn up following his paedophilia conviction.

The club lavishes titans of industry, celebrities and loyal big spenders with massages, luxury bars and meals-to-order before they board their flight with priority.

There is no joining fee at the Chairman's Lounge, making it one of the country's few invitation-only VIP clubs.

The Qantas Chairman’s Lounge is one of the country’s few invitation-only VIP clubs.
The Qantas Chairman’s Lounge is one of the country’s few invitation-only VIP clubs.

 

Pell once had access to all its trappings before he was found guilty of child abuse charges in December and sentenced to six years jail, three years and eight months non-parole.

The former Vatican treasurer was found guilty of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old choirboys in the sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral when he was the newly-appointed Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He was convicted on one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16 year and four counts of committing an ­indecent act with or in the presence of a child.

Pell has appealed the ­convictions, with a hearing due to hear the appeal on June 5 and 6.

More Stories

Show More
cardinal george pell chairman's lounge convicted sex abuser editors picks qantas

Top Stories

    Hanson receives warm welcome at Gladstone Anzac ceremony

    premium_icon Hanson receives warm welcome at Gladstone Anzac ceremony

    Politics ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson chose Gladstone to pay her respects on Anzac Day.

    Climate policy could cost Flynn businesses $6.2b: LNP

    premium_icon Climate policy could cost Flynn businesses $6.2b: LNP

    Politics LNP unleashes campaign against Labor's climate policy.

    Former Tannum resident's Anzac message from HMAS Ballarat

    premium_icon Former Tannum resident's Anzac message from HMAS Ballarat

    News Hayley Beaumont shares Anzac Day message from abroad.