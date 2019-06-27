Cardi B’s full-frontal nude music video

Cardi B keeps claiming she doesn't need more "Press, press, press, press, press" - but her raunchy new music video all but guarantees her wish is not our command.

The ultra-dark clip for the Money rapper's latest single, Press, dropped today on YouTube - and it features the 26-year-old rapper getting buck naked while committing an assortment of violent crimes.

Warning: The video features NSFW lyrics.

Censors working overtime in this video.

The disturbing video opens with Cardi sticking her tongue down a woman's throat and raking her spiked white fingernails over a musclebound dude's tattooed body. After a little fun in the sack and a post-coital smoke, she shoots him dead.

Her crime of passion leads to a perp walk (with her adoring fans screaming in support) and appearance in court - a location the Bronx-born entertainer has spent more than a little time at lately.

This looks cold!

As scenes of her police interrogation play out, Cardi strips down for some full-frontal lyrical flow. (Don't freak all the way out: Her nipples and vagina are blurred.)

The former stripper's backup dancers also doff their duds to bust some moves in the raw. Unfortunately, in the next scene they are pictured lying dead in a puddle of blood.

Watch the full-on video below:

So whose idea was this? The lady herself.

"This is my first video that I directed … I really wanted my vision to come to life," Cardi cheerfully posted to Instagram when Press debuted to more than 470,000 views in two hours. "I want to thank my glam team for making me look nice with white eyebrows and white hair. I was really specific about that. I really wanted that look."

Sure, Cardi looks fashionably fly as per usual, but the disturbing video climaxes with her in jail - drowning a fellow inmate in the toilet.

"I really wanted to drown somebody in the toilet and kill them 'cause that's just such a terrible way to die," she says with a chuckle in a video message to 46.2 million followers on the 'Gram.

Cardi B on the red carpet, overdressed by usual standards. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

