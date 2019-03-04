Major caravan dealer hits the skids

TROUBLE in caravan land, with one of Brisbane's biggest recreational vehicle dealers going into administration owing an estimated $4 million. Worrells have been appointed as administrators to BJ Saggers Investments, trading as Brisbane RVs, in the latest sign that the previously buoyant caravan industry may be coming off the boil.

Brisbane RVs, run by chief executive Brendan Saggers, has operated for about 15 years selling new and used caravans and motor homes from its Burpengary sales yard.

One customer told City Beat that he had paid a "substantial deposit" on a caravan from Brisbane RV, money he fears he will never see again.

"This is happening again and again in the caravan industry," said the customer, who did not wish to be named. "There has to be a better system to protect people's money, perhaps with funds placed in trust accounts."

The customer, who works in the mining industry and lives in his caravan that he was hoping to upgrade, has contacted administrators Worrells to see if he can get his money back.

Brisbane RVs was not available for comment on Monday but Worrells partner Raj Khatri says customers who have paid deposits on vans should contact the manufacturers directly.

Khatri says the business continues to trade while several partially completed vans are finished. As to the reasons for the troubles of the business, he points to increasing competition.