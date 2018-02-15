CARAMILK CRAZE: Cadbury treat inspires indulgent cheesecake

Blend barrista Brooke Brown's Cadbury caramel chocolate cheesecake has been a sell out this week. Holly Ferris

OPPORTUNITY was knocking when creative sweet tooth Brooke Brown from Blend cafe noticed the craze surrounding Cadbury's new caramel chocolate.

In an attempt to make the white and caramel chocolate combination even more indulgent, Ms Brown has used it in a cheesecake to sell at the Tannum Sands cafe.

Blend cafe co-owner Holly Ferris said since Monday they had baked and sold five cheesecakes.

They have kept up with demand so far, picking up the limited edition Caramilk blocks every time they see them at local supermarkets.

"We've kept it up in stock because we knew it would be so popular ... I'd hate for someone to come in and miss out," Ms Ferris said.

"The chocolate is beautiful and everyone has been enjoying eating it in cheesecake form, it makes it even better."

Hansen's Clinton Foodworks manager Pia Hansen said they sold 30 blocks of the chocolate in three hours on Valentine's Day.

After posting the store had secured their first two boxes of the elusive product, customers were calling to get one put aside to avoid missing out.

"We're going to try and get some more come in but it might be a challenge, we were surprised we got the two boxes this week," Ms Hansen said.

While Ms Hansen hasn't tried it, she has purchased a block for her sweet-toothed husband who will return from work at Weipa next week.

"I'm not much of a sweet tooth so I don't think I'll try it... my mum has though and she said it was nice," she said.

The hoarding frenzy is not exclusive to Gladstone, with people Australia-wide rushing to get their hands on the white chocolate and caramel treat.

At the start of the month, the blocks, made in Dunedin, New Zealand, briefly appeared at Woolworths but were quickly snapped up. Since then the limited stock has been released to most major supermarkets.