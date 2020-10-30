Car with alleged stolen plates crashes after police pursuit

A female driver who was being followed by police crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A SUSPICIOUS grey hatchback that was being followed by police has crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the grey Mazda 3 was displaying alleged stolen number plates.

“The suspicious vehicle, baring stolen number plates, was being followed by police when it ended up here,” he said.

The female driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and Det Sgt Butcher said she would be taken to Gladstone Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash occurred on the corner of Toolooa Street and Bonar Street about 10.50am.

Police swarmed the area with at least six general duties officers at the scene, at least three detectives and four police vehicles.

The Mazda sustained a flat front passenger side tyre in the incident.