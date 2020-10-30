Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A female driver who was being followed by police crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens
A female driver who was being followed by police crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Car with alleged stolen plates crashes after police pursuit

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUSPICIOUS grey hatchback that was being followed by police has crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the grey Mazda 3 was displaying alleged stolen number plates.

“The suspicious vehicle, baring stolen number plates, was being followed by police when it ended up here,” he said.

A female driver who was being followed by police crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens
A female driver who was being followed by police crashed head-on into a telegraph pole at South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The female driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and Det Sgt Butcher said she would be taken to Gladstone Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash occurred on the corner of Toolooa Street and Bonar Street about 10.50am.

Police swarmed the area with at least six general duties officers at the scene, at least three detectives and four police vehicles.

The Mazda sustained a flat front passenger side tyre in the incident.

car crash gladstone gladstone observer gladstone police south gladstone crash toolooa street
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helen Reddy film helping Gladstone eradicate polio

        Premium Content Helen Reddy film helping Gladstone eradicate polio

        News “If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyse as many as 200,000 children each year.”

        • 30th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        'Always positive': Popular swim coach farewelled

        Premium Content 'Always positive': Popular swim coach farewelled

        Community GLADSTONE GLADIATORS swimmers, family and friends gathered to farewell a popular...

        Massive garage sale back on in Gladstone

        Premium Content Massive garage sale back on in Gladstone

        Whats On Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Garage Sale Trail.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 29.