The wreckage of a car that was engulfed by flames in Kirkwood on Thursday afternoon.

FIREFIGHTERS found a car “well engulfed” when they were called to a fire in Kirkwood yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene in bushland off Phelps Circuit at 4.45pm.

Crews put out the blaze by 4.52pm and left the scene in the hands of Queensland Police and the car with the owner.