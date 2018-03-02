Menu
CAR WASH: Noah Saumalu spruiks Designer Life's $10 car wash on Auckland St.
News

CAR WASH: Trainees clean up with valuable experience

Andrew Thorpe
by
2nd Mar 2018 2:18 PM

THERE'S nothing quite like picking it up on the job.

That's the lesson being learned by a group of unemployed young people today as they hold their own charity car wash.

For $10 you can get your pride and joy cleaned at 134 Auckland St - and take advantage of the free sausage sizzle while you're at it.

The car wash was planned from scratch over the last few weeks by a group of young trainees from Designer Life Training, to raise money for The Pyjama Foundation.

Trainer Wendy Hannan said the group had used their team building and communication skills to plan the event, designing leaflets and writing letters to local businesses requesting sponsorship.

Barney Point Butchery and the Gladstone Fruit Shop stepped up to support the event by donating sausages and a fruit-and-veg raffle prize, while Repco and Supercheap Auto donated car wash materials.

"It gives the students a chance to step in and let them prove themselves - they've had to organise the whole thing," Ms Hannan said.

"They had to write a script for what they were going to say to people, a schedule for booking in cars (and) a contact list to keep track of it all."

The trainees are all enrolled in a full-time, six week course aimed at providing a vocational pathway to employment.

"They're learning communication skills, engaging with others (and) health and safety," Ms Hannan said.

"Hopefully at the end of it all we get them into internships and positions in the workforce."

 

Designer Life trainees at their $10 car wash on Auckland St.
Trainee Tia Higham admitted organising the event from scratch had been stressful.

"But I like the stress," she laughed.

"(The hardest part is) just making sure everyone's got something to do - and that they're doing what they like and what they're good at."

Ms Higham is currently studying for a degree in construction management at the University of Southern Queensland.

"I'd like to get in to administration with an engineering firm, because I'm studying to be a project manager," she said.

The group had raised $140 as of midday.

