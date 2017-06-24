26°
News

Car versus train at South Trees

Sarah Steger
| 24th Jun 2017 8:41 AM
A car had a close call with a coal train this morning when it rolled through a give way sign and hit the moving train.
A car had a close call with a coal train this morning when it rolled through a give way sign and hit the moving train.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CAR has been left damaged after it hit a train in South Trees early this morning.

The vehicle was waiting at a give way crossing on the Qal Access Rd when it rolled forward, hitting a moving coal train at 5am this morning.

"We don't yet know why the car crept forward, so we are investigating that," a Gladstone police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said the accident involved no signs of alcohol or drug influence and, due to the very slow speed the car was moving at, no injuries were caused.

"The train was not impacted ... I doubt it was even noticed," he said.

A Fire Communications spokesman said no one was taken to hospital.

"Fuel was leaking from the vehicle after the crash," she said, "but the vehicle has now been removed from the roadway."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crash gladstone police

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Three dead in horror highway crash

Three dead in horror highway crash

THREE people have been killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

  • News

  • 24th Jun 2017 7:30 AM

Apprenticeships going at BSL

Year 10 Gladstone State High School student Kieran Marcus with BSL general manager Joe Rea.

BSL is recruiting for its 2018 Apprenticeship Program

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA guest speaker Peter Rowe and his facilitator Tracy Wiggins

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival

BOUT BONANZA: Win tickets to Horn V Pacquiao ringside

You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

You and a mate could be ringside to witness sporting history.

Local Partners

10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of activities for your kids are on offer these school holidays

CQ man fighting for his life after Sunday morning crash

Bo Oliffe is on life support after a car crash on Sunday morning.

Outgoing, adventurous and humorous man on life support

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

IF YOU’RE wondering what those random cries of ‘bingo!’ have been around the city of late, then brace yourself – you too could be a winner!

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

BLANK CANVAS.An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2 gently sloping...

IS THIS GLADSTONE&#39;S CHEAPEST BLOCK?

19 Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

Residential Land YES $90,000 .THIS IS NOT A MISTAKE! SELLERS WILL CONSIDER ANY OFFER! ... $90,000 Long...

YES $90,000 .THIS IS NOT A MISTAKE! SELLERS WILL CONSIDER ANY OFFER! 19 Parsloe Street, Telina has been reduced in price and requires an URGENT sale! If you want...

Modern Family Home Be the first!!

13 Kandel Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 672m2...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

BRAND NEW HOUSE FROM $321,300

6 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 From $321,300*

House - $222,300* Land - $99,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

BRAND NEW HOUSE FROM $300,000

4 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 From $300,000

House - $201,000* Land - $99,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $160,000 + GST

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR SALE. ARRANGE TO...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!