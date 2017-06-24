Car versus train at South Trees

A car had a close call with a coal train this morning when it rolled through a give way sign and hit the moving train.

A CAR has been left damaged after it hit a train in South Trees early this morning.

The vehicle was waiting at a give way crossing on the Qal Access Rd when it rolled forward, hitting a moving coal train at 5am this morning.

"We don't yet know why the car crept forward, so we are investigating that," a Gladstone police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said the accident involved no signs of alcohol or drug influence and, due to the very slow speed the car was moving at, no injuries were caused.

"The train was not impacted ... I doubt it was even noticed," he said.

A Fire Communications spokesman said no one was taken to hospital.

"Fuel was leaking from the vehicle after the crash," she said, "but the vehicle has now been removed from the roadway."