A car tolling a caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy. Image: Clayton's Towing.

A car tolling a caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy. Image: Clayton's Towing.

A CAR tolling a caravan has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy which could spark traffic delays for motorists.

The crash is in the southbound lanes towards Eumundi Noosa Road interchange after the midday crash.

Queensland Ambulance Services paramedics are on scene assessing a driver and passenger for minor injuries.

Everyone was out of the vehicle on arrival.

Queensland Traffic are reporting no delays or blockages at this time.

More to come.