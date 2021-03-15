Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services were called to a car fire at the Burnett Hwy on Monday morning. Picture: File.
Car ‘totally involved’ with fire on CQ Hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 8:11 AM

Emergency services were called to a ‘totally involved’ car fire at Dixalea on Monday morning.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the Burnett Highway and Tomlins Road at 2.05am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the car was ‘totally involved’ with fire when crews arrived on scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle’s occupant reported the fire while driving and made it out of the car in time.

She said crews extinguished the fire at 3am and left in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was a man, 41, and was driving a black Mitsubishi Triton.

The QPS spokesman said the fire was not suspicious and the man did not need medical assistance.

