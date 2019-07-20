Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPEAL: Police are appealing for information regarding a car stolen with a child still inside.
APPEAL: Police are appealing for information regarding a car stolen with a child still inside. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Car stolen with child and puppy still inside

liana walker
by
20th Jul 2019 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have launched an investigation after a vehicle was stolen with a four-year-old boy and a puppy inside at a car park in Gladstone last night.

Just after 10pm, the car was stolen while the owners were locking up a Dawson Road sports complex.

The car was turned on and the boy who was sitting on the back seat along with his eight-week-old puppy.

The driver picked up a female passenger before they the boy was dropped off alone at a fast-food restaurant on Glenlyon Road at 10.15pm.

Police located the vehicle abandoned with the puppy still inside on Matsen Crescent just after 1am.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

appeal for information crime gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Trip of a lifetime for one of Gladstone's hardest workers

    premium_icon Trip of a lifetime for one of Gladstone's hardest workers

    News Find out how Gladstone will be represented at the Great Endeavour Rally.

    ADOPT A CAT: Kittens who need a new home

    premium_icon ADOPT A CAT: Kittens who need a new home

    News 'It's very important to desex your cats'

    CBD motel now on the market

    premium_icon CBD motel now on the market

    News The property has hit the market as a receiver's sale.

    Drivers urged to watch out for roos on road

    premium_icon Drivers urged to watch out for roos on road

    News There has been a rise in numbers of roadside injured kangaroos