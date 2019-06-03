Car show for kids as community opens its heart

Natasha Truscott and Karyn Tutton at the Drakes IGA Sun Valley carpark car and bike show to raise money for HeartKids.

CAR ENTHUSIASTS opened their hearts for families and children living with congenital heart defects at a car and bike show on Saturday.

About 50 vehicles descended on the Sun Valley IGA carpark to raise money and awareness for HeartKids, an organisation that supports families of children living with the condition.

The initiative is in line with Drakes IGA's fundraising for the charity across its Queensland and South Australian stores.

The event itself was organised by Karyn Tutton who was inspired by family friend Natasha Truscott who had lost a child to the condition.

Natasha said the day's events were about raising awareness for what is often an overlooked issue.

"One in six children are diagnosed with a heart condition, a lot from birth and a lot come afterwards as well," she said.

"Some can be treated and medicated, and some need transplants and if they don't get that in time it can lead to a fatality.

"We have in the past lost a child to a heart condition and with that journey we went through, HeartKids was really helpful in understanding a lot of things and basically just being a support network for our family."

The event was attended by hundreds throughout the morning, with gate donations, raffle ticket sales and sausage sizzle sales all contributing to the funds raised.

The mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade also attended to volunteer, help judge winners in the car and bike categories and display some of their firefighting appliances.

Karyn said the event was about supporting the community and simply helping to spread the word.

"For the last two years Drakes have undertaken supporting HeartKids so this year I thought I'd do something different and try to organise a car and bike show," she said.

"We've had over $2500 worth of donations for raffles, so Gladstone businesses have really come together."

The show was held in the IGA carpark to attract customers to the shopping complex and give back to the local community who made the event a success.