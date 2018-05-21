Menu
HIGHWAY DRAMA: Police intercepted the vehicle at a Benaraby service station.
Crime

Car seized as evidence after drama on Bruce Hwy

Andrew Thorpe
by
21st May 2018 4:30 AM

POLICE seized a maroon four-wheel-drive as evidence yesterday after they received a call from a person claiming the vehicle had earlier been reported as stolen.

The caller told police they were following the four-wheel-drive after spotting it heading north on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.

Officers intercepted the four-wheel-drive at a service station shortly after midday and were speaking to a man when The Observer arrived at the scene.

A police media spokesman said police had spoken to the driver of the four-wheel-drive yesterday afternoon but confirmed no one was in custody.

A police investigation into the matter is continuing.

 

Police intercepted the car at a Benaraby service station.
