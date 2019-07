Emergency services responded to an incident on Lord Street around 3.20pm on 3 July.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Lord Street around 3.20pm on 3 July. Matt Taylor GLA030719POLICE

THREE police cars and multiple ambulance crews are at the scene where a car has run off the road at Lord St.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.30pm.

A car has run off the road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver appeared to have had a medical episode.

Paramedics are working on a patient.